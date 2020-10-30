Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

A cool down with lots of sunshine heading into the weekend.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is setting up to be a beautiful day across the CSRA. High temperatures Friday will be cooler than normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 7-9 mph.

Low temperatures early Saturday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. Saturday is looking beautiful for any Halloween plans. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sun expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds are expected to roll in Saturday night which will help keep low temperatures early Sunday in the mid to low 50s. Sunday is looking dry for most of the area, but there will be a few clouds around. Some models are hinting at the possibility of a few showers, but doesn’t look like much. Highs are expected to be near 70 in the afternoon.

Early next week is trending cooler than normal with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun. Low temperatures early Monday are expected to be in the low 40s, but early Tuesday we could have a few spots in the CSRA get down in the upper 30s! Temperatures look to be more seasonal by the middle of next week. Not much rain in the forecast next week.

We are also watching an area of interest in the tropics that has an 80% chance of development over the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates.

We could have Eta in the next 5-Days.
We could have Eta in the next 5-Days.(WRDW)

