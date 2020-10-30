Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry and cool for the rest of your Friday. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will be getting chilly in the mid 40s by early Saturday. Winds will be lighter out of the north-northeast overnight between 3-8 mph.

Staying dry for Halloween plans Saturday. (WRDW)

Saturday is looking beautiful for any Halloween plans. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sun expected during most the day, but clouds will be filtering into the region by Saturday evening into Saturday night as another cold front approaches the area. Winds will be out of the northeast during the day between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds are expected to roll in Saturday night which will help keep low temperatures early Sunday in the mid to low 50s. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers to the CSRA early Sunday morning. Most of the rain is expected to clear out for the CSRA by Sunday afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy on Sunday during the frontal passage between 10-15 mph. Highs on Sunday will be dependent on the timing of the front, but right now it looks like we should be able to hit 70.

Early next week is trending cooler than normal behind the front from Sunday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun. Low temperatures early Monday are expected to be in the low 40s, but early Tuesday we could have a few spots in the CSRA get down in the mid to upper 30s! Patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday if the forecast holds true. Temperatures look to be more seasonal by the middle of next week. Not much rain in the forecast next week until we get to Friday. Keep it here for updates.

