CoCo concerts announce show lineups for Evans Towne Center Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CoCo Concerts is bringing live music back to Evans with two concerts presenting southern rockers right at Evans Towne Center Park.

The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band and will perform on November 22 with special guest Tab Benoit.

Born in Florida and raised in North Carolina, a true country singer and songwriter Chase Rice will perform on Friday, December 4.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m., but fans can sign up now at www.CoCoConcerts.com for exclusive presale offers. Tickets will also be available the night of the show at the gate, subject to availability.

Evans Town Center Park is located at 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.