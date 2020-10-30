Advertisement

CoCo concerts announce show lineups for Evans Towne Center Park

(Source: WRDW)
(Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CoCo Concerts is bringing live music back to Evans with two concerts presenting southern rockers right at Evans Towne Center Park.

The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band and will perform on November 22 with special guest Tab Benoit.

Born in Florida and raised in North Carolina, a true country singer and songwriter Chase Rice will perform on Friday, December 4.

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m., but fans can sign up now at www.CoCoConcerts.com for exclusive presale offers. Tickets will also be available the night of the show at the gate, subject to availability.

Evans Town Center Park is located at 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army needs volunteers as fundraising kicks off

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Salvation Army of Augusta will start their iconic “Red Kettles” fundraiser in front of Walmart stores across the CSRA one week earlier this year.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Parade held to celebrate 97-year-old WWII vet’s recovery from COVID

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
Louis Graziano helped defeat the German’s 75 years ago, but just won a new battle against COVID-19.

News

Grocer gives $15K as youths plan 1-day drive for region’s food bank

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.

Latest News

News

Family’s knotted bracelets for law enforcement are ties that bind

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A mom and daughter combine their loves of crafting and performing acts of service, finding a unique way to thank law enforcement officers for their work.

News

How one CSRA resident is offering her share of help

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
All it takes is a knock on the door and a need for help, and Jessica Tillie will answer the call.

Community

Augusta mayor to host National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls rally

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other organizations is slated to host a National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls Rally on October 24.

Community

Deep in the Heart presents 4th annual Truck or Treat

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Come through for an afternoon full of decorated trunks, music, and did we mention, free candy?

Community

Augusta’s Catholic Social Services thrift store to hold food drive

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
A children-focused food drive will be held to help provide assistance to families and individuals in need throughout the CSRA.

Community

Share your music to make a difference with Red Kettle Concert

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Salvation Army’s annual tradition of volunteers ringing bells and collecting money in their red kettles outside of your favorite stores is expected to be negatively impacted this year.