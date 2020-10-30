Advertisement

AU student, Golden Harvest feeds our community one fresh pie at a time

An AU student is making pies to help feed her community alongside Golden Harvest Food Bank.
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a CSRA college student.

These pies aren’t just for looks. These pies are helping feed the hungry, and we’re talking about more than just the people who eat the pies.

Golden Harvest Food Bank says food insecurity is up more than 20 percent in our community. But you might be amazed by how much one fundraiser can help. It all started from a simple kitchen and skilled hands.

MORE: Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA

Erin Schmidt is sculpting pies like you’ve never seen before.

“Making pies was just like another form of art for me,” she said.

Schmidt is a graphic design major at Augusta University, and these pies came out of an idea for a school paper.

“I knew that downtown Augusta was a food desert, and there was a lot of food insecurity right now because of COVID," Schmidt said.

So she decided to make a dessert to do her part to help. But your typical old bake sale was too boring, and the thought these pies were perfect for fall.

“They just kept progressively getting better like as time went on,” Schmidt said.

“It caught our eye because she had these beautiful pictures of her pie crusts,” Christina Alexander with Golden Harvest said.

Alexander says Erin’s pies raised more than $1,400.

“It’s 5,100 more meals that someone went out and basically brought to us,” she said.

Which is huge especially this year. They’re giving out more meals than ever before in the middle of their annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry drive.

“It’s record-breaking,” Alexander said. “This is the biggest Spooky to be Hungry in 28 years of Spooky to be Hungry.”

“That was the whole reason I started this was to help other people who were in need of food,” Schmidt said.

And she helped more than she ever thought she could. She even made one for News 12!

“It’s combined something that she’s very passionate about with a genuine desire to help our community,” Alexander said.

You can still donate to the Spooky to be Hungry food drive today and tomorrow. After that, you can still donate to the Golden Harvest website.

Erin says Oct. 30 is the last day of her fundraiser for Golden Harvest. But she is considering making more pies around Christmas time. You can check out her Facebook page, Erin Schmidt Art, to follow her pie progress.

