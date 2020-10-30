$18.7M to pay for Gordon Highway barriers, bridges

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded an $18.7 contract for improvements to Gordon Highway in Richmond County in two separate projects.

The first project will install a concrete median barrier on Gordon Highway between Peach Orchard Road and County Road 2509.

The other will rehabilitate four bridges at various locations on Gordon Highway.

The safety projects make up the largest single investment among 30 construction contracts in the state totaling $96 million that were recently awarded.

The contracts include installation of cable barriers and rumble strips, resurfacing work and bridge projects elsewhere in the state.

