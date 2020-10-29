Advertisement

Zeta knocks out power to half a million customers in Georgia

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of thousands of Georgia electric customers are being affected by power outages this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the region.

None of those outages were reported in the CSRA. Most are in metro Atlanta and west Georgia.

Georgia electric cooperatives reported more than 130,000 customers affected by outages, and Georgia Power reported more than 400,000.

The power outages started happening as Zeta pushed through Georgia, with tropical storm-force winds toppling trees onto power lines.

Zeta prompted Atlanta’s second tropical storm warning ever as heavy rain accompanied wind speeds of 35-45 mph and gusts of 65 mph.

At least one person was killed as Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, thrashing the New Orleans metro area with rain and generating winds that ripped apart buildings and knocked out power before making its way through Mississippi and Alabama.

Officials with Georgia EMC, a trade group primarily representing the state’s electric cooperatives, warned that outages could increase throughout the morning as strong winds and heavy rain contribute to problems.

Co-ops serving these areas are working from their emergency storm plans and will begin damage assessments and restoration work as soon as the most dangerous weather moves through.

At the same time, co-ops in the impacted areas have arranged for additional crews and equipment from unaffected co-ops in Georgia, as well as crews from South Carolina and Tennessee, if needed, to expedite the power restoration process.

