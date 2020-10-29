Wolfpack, Gamecocks to play football series in 2030-’31

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina State and South Carolina will play a home-and-home football series in 2030 and 2031. Both schools announced the games between the Wolfpack of the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Gamecocks of the Southeastern Conference.

The teams will meet at South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. They will then open the 2031 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at North Carolina State.

South Carolina has won the past three games with North Carolina State, including a 35-28 victory at Charlotte in 2017 the last time they played.

