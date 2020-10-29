Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Next steps in securing non-native reptiles in our area

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Hearing for Cecil Ridley's death case

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

I-TEAM: Lack of oversight, state enforcement at Aiken County 911 uncovered

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

News

Georgia Power restore power to 280,000 customers after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Electric service to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following Hurricane Zeta. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 417,000 customers are without power across Georgia.

National

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Georgia man was killed by a fallen tree in the Hurricane Zeta wreckage.

National

Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Redfin’s policies and practices operate as a discriminatory stranglehold on communities of color, often the very communities that have been battered by a century of residential segregation, systemic racism, and disinvestment,” the lawsuit said.

News

Courts take Cecil Ridley murder case for first in-person defendant hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Big steps are being made at the Richmond County courts today. This is the first in-person hearing with a defendant present since before the pandemic.

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.