Vans offering free rides for voters in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need help getting to the polls to vote, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta.

The organization says it has two 15-seat vans available so voters can get a free ride to polling site.

Each van will be stocked with personal protection equipment and sanitized between trips.

Rides are available from 8 a.m. until polls close today, tomorrow and Election Day.

Call 888-495-6222 or go to www.naca.com to schedule a ride.

“NACA has over 200,000 members in Georgia and we must do everything in our power to ensure that their voices and others in their neighborhoods are heard,” said Bruce Marks, the organization’s CEO and founder.

Started in 1988, NACA says it’s the largest Housing and Urban Development-certified nonprofit, community advocacy and homeownership organization in the United States.

