Two Augusta tax preparers charged with filing dozens of false tax returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Attorney’s office says a father-daughter duo has been charged in a 49 count indictment following a tax investigation.

Ezra Hatcher and Sherry Hatcher have both been charged with aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns. Ezra has been charged with 31 counts while Sherry is charged with 17.

They were arraigned in federal court Wednesday and granted a $25,000 bond.

Federal investigators believe the pair filed 57 returns between 2014 and 2018 that “contained false and fraudulent information relating to Schedule C expenses, income, and earned income credits.”

Those returns totaled up to $167,086.

“The public trusts tax return preparers to properly prepare, review, and file their tax returns,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey. “These charges allege the tax return preparers broke this trust. Always ask to review your return line by line and ask questions if you don’t understand something. Trust but verify.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.