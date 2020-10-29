Advertisement

SRNS donates $27,000 To Golden Harvest Food Bank

Golden Harvest serves the hungry in 25 counties across Georgia and South Carolina.
Golden Harvest serves the hungry in 25 counties across Georgia and South Carolina.(Source: SRNS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has made a $27,000 donation to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, to support their mission to feed Georgia and South Carolina families.

Golden Harvest serves the hungry in 25 counties across Georgia and South Carolina, both directly and by providing food to 175 Community Partners and 300 hunger relief agencies.

Golden Harvest has warehouse and distribution facilities in Augusta and Aiken, and only four percent of donations received go towards overhead costs – leaving 96 percent to support a wide variety of services and programs such as HFB the Senior Food Box, Master’s Table, Mobile Food Pantry and Student Backpack programs.

“For every dollar donated to Golden Harvest, we are able to distribute $9 in food across our two-state region,” says Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann said in the release.

SRNS has contributed $137,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank since 2012.

“Golden Harvest has provided 6.6 million meals so far in 2020,” says SRNS President & CEO Stuart MacVean said in the release. “SRNS employees, retirees and their families are supporters and volunteers for Golden Harvest, so we’re proud to partner with such a great organization that is dedicated to fighting hunger and improving lives in our communities.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

