Advertisement

Citing abuse of his mom, son accused of killing father in Appling

MGN image
MGN image(MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Telling investigators "that he had enough of his father abusing his mother,” a 15-year-old is accused of murdering is father by shooting him in the head on a back porch in Appling, deputies say.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3353 Gales Road for what was initially described as a CPR in progress.

In a second call from the same address, dispatchers were told “there was blood everywhere,” the sheriff’s agency said this morning in a news release.

Arriving deputies found Wesley Jordan Gales, 66, on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the head.

He lived at the home, and deputies also found his ex-wife, Deborah Gales, there along with their 15-year-old son, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Deputies separated the mother and son and “heard spontaneous utterances which indicated that the victim had been shot by the son,” the sheriff’s agency said in the news release.

The son was interviewed and admitted shooting his father with a .22-caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle, according to the agency.

The son was charged with murder and transported to youth detention, according to the agency.

“Son told investigators that he had enough of his father abusing his mother,” the agency said in the news release.

MORE | Aiken investigators detail arrests in 12-year-old’s slaying

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some S.C. poll workers still not trained on new system days before election

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Some poll workers across South Carolina are still being trained to use the state’s new electronic poll books with just days to go before the general election, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission.

News

GBI operation nets 46 indictments for gang crimes

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Georgia grand jury has indicted dozens of gang members with hundreds of crimes. Now, about half of these alleged criminals are behind bars.

News

Ga. fraternity brothers shave their heads, raise money for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) are gearing up to shave their heads.

News

As early voting nears an end in Richmond County, this may ease the wait

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
New equipment has been installed at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes to help speed up early voting.

Latest News

News

Accident causes traffic snags at Deans Bridge and Gordon Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A traffic accident caused problems at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road on Thursday morning.

News

Vans offering free rides for voters in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you need help getting to the polls to vote, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing in its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta.

News

Zeta knocks out power to more than 600,000 customers in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Hundreds of thousands of Georgia electric customers are being affected by power outages this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the region.

News

Flames engulf Aiken County home

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

McMaster reportedly targeted in kidnapping plot

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Aiken residents cope with surge of violence

Updated: 10 hours ago