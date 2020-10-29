Citing abuse of his mom, son accused of killing father in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Telling investigators "that he had enough of his father abusing his mother,” a 15-year-old is accused of murdering is father by shooting him in the head on a back porch in Appling, deputies say.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3353 Gales Road for what was initially described as a CPR in progress.

In a second call from the same address, dispatchers were told “there was blood everywhere,” the sheriff’s agency said this morning in a news release.

Arriving deputies found Wesley Jordan Gales, 66, on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the head.

He lived at the home, and deputies also found his ex-wife, Deborah Gales, there along with their 15-year-old son, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Deputies separated the mother and son and “heard spontaneous utterances which indicated that the victim had been shot by the son,” the sheriff’s agency said in the news release.

The son was interviewed and admitted shooting his father with a .22-caliber Marlin semiautomatic rifle, according to the agency.

The son was charged with murder and transported to youth detention, according to the agency.

“Son told investigators that he had enough of his father abusing his mother,” the agency said in the news release.

