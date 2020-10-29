Report: McMaster was one of several targets of group suspected of planning to kidnap Michigan governor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster was one of several people allegedly targeted by a group suspected of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to The Detroit News.

The newspaper published an article on Wednesday detailing 44-year-old Barry Croft’s alleged plans to target additional elected leaders including South Carolina’s governor.

The report cited an unsealed search warrant affidavit that detailed other targets including former President Barack Obama.

This past May, the FBI obtained a federal search warrant to look through Croft’s Facebook account and found a message by Croft to another user saying,"he may be first." The user then responded “SC,” which the FBI said referenced McMaster.

In addition, the Detroit News reported that Croft wrote the following day,"I’ll die in defense of the constitution" and “I’ll be in Columbia, SC on Friday. They say they want their governor in custody.”

Paul Edward Bellar, one of the people charged with the plot to kidnap Whitmer was arrested in South Carolina. It’s unclear if Bellar was a part of the plan to target McMaster.

Earlier this month, prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

