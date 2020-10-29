Advertisement

Pedestrian struck at Deans Bridge and Gordon Highway

This was the scene a little after 7 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, where a pedestrian was struck at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.
This was the scene a little after 7 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, where a pedestrian was struck at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road on Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m., closing two lanes of eastbound Gordon Highway, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

The lanes had reopened by 7:45 a.m.

The vehicle was still on the scene of the accident after it happened.

We have no word on the extent of injuries to the pedestrian.

The accident happened an area that’s been dangerous for pedestrians in recent weeks:

