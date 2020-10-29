Advertisement

Panthers look for season sweep of Falcons in prime time

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands off to running back Mike Davis (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(AP Photo/Brian Blanco | AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Panthers are seeking a season sweep of the Falcons on Thursday night after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores in that game and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards from scrimmage and also scored a touchdown.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday he is hopeful the team will get Christian McCaffrey back on the field.

The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan always seems to play well in Carolina.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MLB says Turner violated protocols when he returned to field

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated on the field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.

Sports

Can Falcons find yet another unique way to lose a game?

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Blown leads, botched onside kicks and, last Sunday, scoring when they shouldn’t have. It’s all added up to a 1-6 record, a coach and general manager fired, and ridicule across America for what is actually one of the NFL’s best organizations.

Sports

Wolfpack, Gamecocks to play football series in 2030-’31

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina State and South Carolina will play a home-and-home football series in 2030 and 2031.

News

ANGC ground crews already at work ahead of Masters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Tell us you’ve likely forgotten the Masters is coming up the week after the election, and we’d probably believe you.

Latest News

Sports

NASCAR playoffs rained out for 3rd consecutive day at Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action. The weather did not relent on Monday or Tuesday as NASCAR spent about two dozen futile hours trying to dry the track.

Sports

Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sports

Collins says Georgia Tech rebuild on track despite record

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Geoff Collins talks of his program with the passion of a fire-and-brimstone preacher. So far, the results at Georgia Tech have lagged far behind his enthusiasm.

Sports

Clemson QB Lawrence: ‘I have the option’ to leave or stay

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he still has options about next season despite previously saying he expected this to be his final college season.

Sports

Run game could be key to Georgia’s goal of boosting offense

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The focus may be on establishing a strong running game, led by Zamir White, at Kentucky. Georgia needs a strong game to gain momentum before playing No. 10 Florida next week.

Sports

PGA Tour goes from West Coast to middle of Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tournament is in its second year. It was again scheduled to be held opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.