Panthers and Falcons meet in Carolina

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers try for a season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons tonight after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores in that game and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown. Tonight’s game offers both NFC South teams a chance to wash the taste of monumental mental mistakes out of their mouths and put this past Sunday’s losses behind them.

The Falcons allowed a potential win to slip away when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown late against the Lions, leading to a 23-22 loss.

Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater took a costly sack to move the Panthers out of field-goal range in a 27-24 loss to the Saints. Atlanta is 1-6 and Carolina is 3-4.

