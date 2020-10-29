Panthers and Falcons meet in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers try for a season sweep of the Atlanta Falcons tonight after winning 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores in that game and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown. Tonight’s game offers both NFC South teams a chance to wash the taste of monumental mental mistakes out of their mouths and put this past Sunday’s losses behind them.

The Falcons allowed a potential win to slip away when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown late against the Lions, leading to a 23-22 loss.

Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater took a costly sack to move the Panthers out of field-goal range in a 27-24 loss to the Saints. Atlanta is 1-6 and Carolina is 3-4.

