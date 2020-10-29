No. 1 Clemson dealing with rash of injuries on defense vs BC

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Clemson finally faces a challenge — only this one is internal. The Tigers have to overcome injuries and could be without three defensive starters.

Linebacker James Skalski and tackles Tyler Davis and Jordan Williams could be sidelined when Clemson plays Boston College on Saturday.

The Tigers are looking for their 28th straight win over ACC opponents, one behind the all-time mark set by Florida State in the 1990s,

The biggest loss for Clemson is Skalski, a frenetic linebacker who was the second leading tackler last year. He’ll need surgery for his groin and will miss several games.

