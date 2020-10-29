Advertisement

Crashes kill 27-year-old motorcyclist in Augusta, driver in Allendale County

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash.

It happened at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle went off Damascus Road at Highland Avenue. The rider was thrown off the motorcycle in the single-vehicle accident.

MORE | Pedestrian dies after accident at Deans Bridge and Gordon Highway

The rider, Victor Starnes, 27, from Natchitoches, La., was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Coroner Ryan DiGiacomo.

Starnes’ wife stated they were in town for his job as an iron worker working on a commercial building.

Deadly Allendale County collision

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, a driver was killed in a crash Wednesday just north of Allendale on U.S. 278, according to authorities.

It happened around 7:05 a.m. at Concord Church Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling east on the highway when it ran into a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn onto the highway, according to troopers.

The driver of the Sebring, 62-year old Eddie Lee Robinson, of Allendale, was killed. He was the only person in the car and was wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to troopers.

Charges have not been filed against the tractor-trailer driver.

