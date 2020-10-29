Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some S.C. poll workers still not trained on new system days before election

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Some poll workers across South Carolina are still being trained to use the state’s new electronic poll books with just days to go before the general election, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission.

News

As early voting nears an end in Richmond County, this may ease the wait

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
New equipment has been installed at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes to help speed up early voting.

News

Vans offering free rides for voters in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you need help getting to the polls to vote, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing in its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta.

News

Are you having any troubles at the polls? We want to hear from you

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 General Election draws to a close, we want to know if you had any issues casting a ballot for the election.

News

Expect quick S.C. election results, no mask face-offs with poll workers

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Rob Way
South Carolina voters should know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races, state Election Commission Spokesperson Chris Whitmire said.

Latest News

News

Harrison, Graham continue to ask for funds in final week of tight Senate race

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By Adam Mintzer
In the final days of the campaign, both candidates for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina are continuing to ask supporters to donate to their respective campaigns.

News

What happened when Pence, Biden visited the two-state region

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race were in the two-state region this week.

News

Ruling leads to new review for S.C. absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A federal judge has ruled that local election boards can no longer reject ballots due to mismatched signatures.

News

Perdue visits CSRA ahead of debate with Ossoff tonight

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
U.S. Sen. David Perdue made a campaign stop in the Augusta area Tuesday.

News

Here’s how many have cast ballots so far in biggest CSRA counties

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Voters in the CSRA continue to case their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Here's a look at the latest statistics.

News

Oprah to host S.C. virtual town hall as part of voting initiative

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
This week, Oprah Winfrey will host virtual town hall events in key states, including South Carolina.