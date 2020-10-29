Kyle Busch wins rain-delayed NASCAR playoff race in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch won for the first time this season to extend a 16-year streak when he won the NASCAR playoff race at Texas.

The race finished Wednesday, three days after it started. Busch finished ahead of penalized teammate Martin Truex Jr., who missed a chance to secure a spot in the championship.

Busch, the reigning Cup champion who is already out of contention for this year’s title, finished 0.468 seconds ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

The last chance to get in the championship four is Sunday at Martinsville, where Truex won in June.

