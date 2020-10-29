Halloween fun kicks off Friday in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is two days away, but festivities kick off Friday across the CSRA.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is inviting all ghosts and goblins for a drive-thru trick or treat between 3 and 5 p.m.

Kidsfest at Gateway Park in Grovetown will also have a trick or treat drive-thru from 7-9 p.m.