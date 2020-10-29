Halloween fun kicks off Friday in the CSRA
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is two days away, but festivities kick off Friday across the CSRA.
- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is inviting all ghosts and goblins for a drive-thru trick or treat between 3 and 5 p.m.
- Kidsfest at Gateway Park in Grovetown will also have a trick or treat drive-thru from 7-9 p.m.
- In Harlem, the annual haunt will take place at 7 p.m. on Shady Grove Drive. There will be activities for kids, plus a canned food drive to for local families.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.