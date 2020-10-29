Georgia Power restore power to 280,000 customers after Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electric service to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following Hurricane Zeta. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 417,000 customers are without power across Georgia.

Damage Update - As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

Power has been restored to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers across the state.

There are approximately 417,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.

Approximately 4,200 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

Damage and outages are widespread and across the northern and middle parts of the state.

The company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta:

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

