Advertisement

Georgia Power restore power to 280,000 customers after Hurricane Zeta

Photo: Gulf Power Company. Georgia Power crews restoring power in the southeast.
Photo: Gulf Power Company. Georgia Power crews restoring power in the southeast.(WDBJ)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electric service to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers has been restored following Hurricane Zeta. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, approximately 417,000 customers are without power across Georgia.

RELATED: Zeta knocks out power to 1 million customers in Georgia

Damage Update - As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday:

Power has been restored to more than 280,000 Georgia Power customers across the state.

There are approximately 417,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.

Approximately 4,200 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

Damage and outages are widespread and across the northern and middle parts of the state.

The company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta:

  • Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
  • Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
  • Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
  • Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
  • Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Next steps in securing non-native reptiles in our area

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Hearing for Cecil Ridley's death case

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

I-TEAM: Lack of oversight, state enforcement at Aiken County 911 uncovered

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Courts take Cecil Ridley murder case for first in-person defendant hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Big steps are being made at the Richmond County courts today. This is the first in-person hearing with a defendant present since before the pandemic.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Lack of oversight, state enforcement at Aiken County 911 uncovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
An I-Team investigation uncovered the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is violating the law by not training its dispatchers in accordance with state statutes.

News

SRNS donates $27,000 To Golden Harvest Food Bank

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has made a $27,000 donation to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, to support their mission to feed Georgia and South Carolina families.

News

FBI did not report threat against Gov. McMaster, SLED says

Updated: 4 hours ago
The head of South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division said his office was left in the dark about threats made against Gov. Henry McMaster.

News

Halloween fun kicks off Friday in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Halloween is two days away, but festivities kick off Friday across the CSRA.

News

Crashes kill 27-year-old motorcyclist in Augusta, driver in Allendale County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash. Another wreck killed an Allendale driver.

News

Wealth Weekly: Open Enrollment Season

Updated: 7 hours ago