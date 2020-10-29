Advertisement

Ga. fraternity brothers shave their heads, raise money for breast cancer survivors

Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University are gearing up to shave their heads.
Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University are gearing up to shave their heads.(WALB)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) are gearing up to shave their heads.

Don’t worry, it’s all for a good cause.

The brothers are from GSW’s fraternity Kappa Sigma and are keeping a decades-long tradition alive.

“This is our annual Shave to Save. We do it every year, every year we’ve done it. We raise money for a woman from the Americus community with breast cancer,” said Zach Martin, the president of the fraternity.

So far, the fraternity brothers have raised around $800, but are hoping to raise $1,000.

The money is raised through local businesses, alumni and others who want the guys to shave their heads and help a breast cancer survivor.

This year, that money will be heading to GSW employee, Angela Smith, who said she wants the money to go to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Oncology Clinic.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday but 17-year-old Jacob Brooks volunteered to have his head shaved early just for us on Wednesday.

“I mean, I was kinda iffy about it at first and now I don’t really, I guess now it’s not really much turning back. I feel a lot lighter already,” Brooks said as the few pieces of hair fell from his head.

There’s no turning back now for Brooks and about a dozen other fraternity brothers who all plan to shave their heads Thursday to help do their part in combating breast cancer.

“It doesn’t look like me,” said Brooks as he looked at a picture of himself after his head was shaved.

All that hair is gone but now hundreds of dollars have been raised to help combat the deadly disease.

You can still help the fraternity meet its goals. Martin said you can contact him directly if you’d like to make a donation at (229) 938-0323.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some S.C. poll workers still not trained on new system days before election

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Some poll workers across South Carolina are still being trained to use the state’s new electronic poll books with just days to go before the general election, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission.

News

GBI operation nets 46 indictments for gang crimes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A Georgia grand jury has indicted dozens of gang members with hundreds of crimes. Now, about half of these alleged criminals are behind bars.

News

Citing abuse of his mom, son accused of killing father in Appling

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Telling investigators "that he had enough of his father abusing his mother," a 15-year-old is accused of murdering is father by shooting him in the head on a back porch in Appling, deputies say.

News

As early voting nears an end in Richmond County, this may ease the wait

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
New equipment has been installed at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes to help speed up early voting.

Latest News

News

Accident causes traffic snags at Deans Bridge and Gordon Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A traffic accident caused problems at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road on Thursday morning.

News

Vans offering free rides for voters in Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you need help getting to the polls to vote, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing in its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta.

News

Zeta knocks out power to more than 600,000 customers in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Hundreds of thousands of Georgia electric customers are being affected by power outages this morning as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the region.

News

Flames engulf Aiken County home

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

McMaster reportedly targeted in kidnapping plot

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Aiken residents cope with surge of violence

Updated: 10 hours ago