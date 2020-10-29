Ga. fraternity brothers shave their heads, raise money for breast cancer survivors

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) are gearing up to shave their heads.

Don’t worry, it’s all for a good cause.

The brothers are from GSW’s fraternity Kappa Sigma and are keeping a decades-long tradition alive.

“This is our annual Shave to Save. We do it every year, every year we’ve done it. We raise money for a woman from the Americus community with breast cancer,” said Zach Martin, the president of the fraternity.

So far, the fraternity brothers have raised around $800, but are hoping to raise $1,000.

The money is raised through local businesses, alumni and others who want the guys to shave their heads and help a breast cancer survivor.

This year, that money will be heading to GSW employee, Angela Smith, who said she wants the money to go to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Oncology Clinic.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday but 17-year-old Jacob Brooks volunteered to have his head shaved early just for us on Wednesday.

“I mean, I was kinda iffy about it at first and now I don’t really, I guess now it’s not really much turning back. I feel a lot lighter already,” Brooks said as the few pieces of hair fell from his head.

There’s no turning back now for Brooks and about a dozen other fraternity brothers who all plan to shave their heads Thursday to help do their part in combating breast cancer.

“It doesn’t look like me,” said Brooks as he looked at a picture of himself after his head was shaved.

All that hair is gone but now hundreds of dollars have been raised to help combat the deadly disease.

You can still help the fraternity meet its goals. Martin said you can contact him directly if you’d like to make a donation at (229) 938-0323.

