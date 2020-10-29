Advertisement

Flames engulf the roof of house in Clearwater

(WSAZ)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms a heavy house fire at 225 Lee Street in Clearwater, South Carolina.

Dispatch says that flames have engulfed the roof. There were people inside the house that have been evacuated. There are no reports of any injuries or fatalities at this time.

Dispatch also says there is a report there may be an animal inside the home.

We have a news crew on the way to the scene. We will have more on this as it develops.

