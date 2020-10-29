FBI did not report threat against Gov. McMaster, SLED says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The head of South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division said his office was left in the dark about threats made against Gov. Henry McMaster.

On Wednesday, national news broke of the South Carolina governor being the target of at least one alleged conspirator tied to efforts to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer .

SLED Chief Mark Keel told WIS the FBI did not inform his office about the threat to the governor, or about the arrest of one of the alleged conspirators in Columbia earlier in October.

“It’s incomprehensible to me as to why we would not have known about this,” Keel said.

He said the FBI did apologize to him, but has not given an explanation as to why the office was not notified.

Keel said he was told the local FBI office was not aware of the threat, either.

A federal affidavit connected to the Gov. Whitmer case states Barry Croft used his Facebook page to discuss targeting Gov. McMaster.

It reads in part that on May 3, Croft wrote in a message, “I’m going... With sword,” with the FBI stating Croft planned to come to Columbia and target McMaster.

On May 4, it states Croft wrote, “I’ll be in Columbia, SC on Friday. They say they want their Governor in custody.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.