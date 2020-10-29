Advertisement

FBI did not report threat against Gov. McMaster, SLED says

The head of South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division said his office was left in the dark about threats made against Gov. Henry McMaster.
The head of South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division said his office was left in the dark about threats made against Gov. Henry McMaster.(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The head of South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division said his office was left in the dark about threats made against Gov. Henry McMaster.

On Wednesday, national news broke of the South Carolina governor being the target of at least one alleged conspirator tied to efforts to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

SLED Chief Mark Keel told WIS the FBI did not inform his office about the threat to the governor, or about the arrest of one of the alleged conspirators in Columbia earlier in October.

“It’s incomprehensible to me as to why we would not have known about this,” Keel said.

He said the FBI did apologize to him, but has not given an explanation as to why the office was not notified.

Keel said he was told the local FBI office was not aware of the threat, either.

A federal affidavit connected to the Gov. Whitmer case states Barry Croft used his Facebook page to discuss targeting Gov. McMaster.

It reads in part that on May 3, Croft wrote in a message, “I’m going... With sword,” with the FBI stating Croft planned to come to Columbia and target McMaster.

On May 4, it states Croft wrote, “I’ll be in Columbia, SC on Friday. They say they want their Governor in custody.”

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween fun kicks off Friday in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Halloween is two days away, but festivities kick off Friday across the CSRA.

News

Crashes kill 27-year-old motorcyclist in Augusta, driver in Allendale County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash Wednesday night.

News

Wealth Weekly: Open Enrollment Season

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Two Augusta tax preparers charged with filing dozens of false tax returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The U.S. Attorney’s office says a father-daughter duo has been charged in a 49 count indictment following a tax investigation.

Latest News

News

Some S.C. poll workers still not trained on new system days before election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Some poll workers across South Carolina are still being trained to use the state’s new electronic poll books with just days to go before the general election, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Election Commission.

News

GBI operation nets 46 indictments for gang crimes

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Georgia grand jury has indicted dozens of gang members with hundreds of crimes. Now, about half of these alleged criminals are behind bars.

News

Ga. fraternity brothers shave their heads, raise money for breast cancer survivors

Updated: 6 hours ago
Some fraternity brothers at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) are gearing up to shave their heads.

News

Slain Appling dad was charged with domestic violence, cruelty

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Telling investigators he was fed up with his father abusing his mother, a 15-year-old murdered his dad by shooting him in the head, deputies say.

News

As early voting nears an end in Richmond County, this may ease the wait

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
New equipment has been installed at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes to help speed up early voting.

News

Pedestrian dies after accident at Deans Bridge and Gordon Highway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A pedestrian died Thursday after after a traffic accident at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road — an area that’s been lethal in recent weeks for people on foot.