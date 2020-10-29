Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Isolated severe weather is possible Thursday in the form of isolated tornadoes and strong wind gusts. It is expected to be windy during the day Thursday starting early in the morning. Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. Rain totals don’t look too concerning for our area with most areas seeing less than 1″. We should start to see some clearing Thursday night. Isolated power outages are possible across the area.

Skies will clear Thursday night into Friday morning as the remnants of Zeta and a cold front move east of the CSRA. This will usher in cooler and drier air across the region through early next week. High temperatures Friday will be more seasonal in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Low temperatures early Saturday morning is expected to be in the upper 40s. Saturday is looking beautiful for any Halloween plans. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sun expected during the day.

A few clouds are expected to roll in Saturday night which will help keep low temperatures early Sunday in the low 50s. Sunday is looking dry for most of the area, but there will be a few clouds around. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s.

Most of next week is trending cooler than normal with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun. Mornings next week could get down in the 30s! Keep it here for updates.

