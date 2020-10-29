Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and storms are expected this evening into early tonight as a cold front moves through the region. Severe weather threat doesn’t look to be a concern for our area. We are expecting a cooler morning early Friday with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will stay a little breezy overnight out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Staying breezy tonight with the chance for a few storms as a cold front moves through the region. (WRDW)

Friday is looking like a beautiful day across the CSRA. High temperatures Friday will be cooler than normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Low temperatures early Saturday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. Saturday is looking beautiful for any Halloween plans. Highs on Saturday will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sun expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds are expected to roll in Saturday night which will help keep low temperatures early Sunday in the mid to low 50s. Sunday is looking dry for most of the area, but there will be a few clouds around. Some models are hinting at the possibility of a few showers, but doesn’t look like much. Highs are expected to be near 70 in the afternoon.

Early next week is trending cooler than normal with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun. Low temperatures early Monday are expected to be in the low 40s, but early Tuesday we could have a few spots in the CSRA get down in the upper 30s! Temperatures look to be more seasonal by the middle of next week. Not much rain in the forecast next week.

