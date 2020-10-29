Courts take Cecil Ridley murder case for first in-person defendant hearing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big steps are being made at the Richmond County courts today. This is the first in-person hearing with a defendant present since before the pandemic.

It’s an appeals hearing for Alvin Hester, who’s accused of killing Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley. Hester faces the death penalty.

It was back and forth in the courtroom today, but no decision and no arraignment for Hester. His attorneys asked for privacy and more time.

This hearing is the first step in a long road for Hester, but it’s not the step Judge J. Wade Padgett wanted.

“It would be my intent to issue a scheduling order in this case,” he said.

“I would ask the court for 120 days to file the initial motions,” the defense said.

But the judge wants to push this case along.

“That’s crazy,” Padgett said. “Denied. Do you want to make a second motion?”

In general, death penalty cases usually take several years. But this case has already been delayed seven months due to COVID-19.

It’s already been a year since Hester first appeared in court, a far cry away from the night that left Investigator Ridley dead and the community shaken.

“Do you have any objection to him being arraigned today?” Padget said.

“I’d just ask the court for an opportunity to talk to Mr. Hester about the arraignment,” Hester said.

But Hester’s attorneys asked for a private conversation.

“You have all the privacy you need,” Padgett said.

“With all due respect your honor, with deputies standing right over, I would argue I don’t have the privacy I need for that,” the defense said.

So, the judge will set the schedule and deadlines for this as its inches to trial.

“The reason that we do that is because death penalty cases are so labor-intensive,” Natalie Paine, district attorney, said.

Despite the delays, Paine says she thinks COVID-19 may actually help speed things up.

“We were able to kind of flesh out a lot of stuff that would normally take up time now and now is not going to take up time because we handled it during the pandemic,” Paine said.

We’re told that it’s likely other defendants will still appear in court through video. For this death penalty case, the court chose to settle it in-person.

Judge Padgett will issue an order to determine the date of Hester’s arraignment. It had originally been scheduled for back on Feb. 14.

