Can Falcons find yet another unique way to lose a game?

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - There is losing, and there is LOSING. The Atlanta Falcons have mastered the capitalized version.

Blown leads, botched onside kicks and, last Sunday, scoring when they shouldn’t have. It’s all added up to a 1-6 record, a coach and general manager fired, and ridicule across America for what is actually one of the NFL’s best organizations.

On Thursday, they head to Carolina, already having lost to the Panthers this season, although not with a spectacular stumble. Some believe the best advice for the Falcons is to simply plow ahead, while others insist they must learn from these fiascos.

