As early voting nears an end in Richmond County, this may ease the wait

This was the line for early voting on Saturday morning at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park in Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New equipment has been installed at the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes to help speed up early voting.

A new poll pad and six new machines have been installed to accept votes and create ballots.

Over the weekend, some people waited for hours at Robert Howard, one of four in-person early voting sites in Richmond County.

MORE | Vans offering free rides for voters in Augusta

Election officials say the new machines and other changes are cutting down those wait times.

Election officials say that as voting began this morning, more than 53,000 people had voted so far in Richmond County, including 30,482 who’d voted in person and 22,859 by mail. The voter turnout so far in Richmond County is 39.5 percent, according to officials.

In Columbia County, nearly 53,000 people have already voted, including 38,331 in person and 14,667 by mail.

In Georgia, 3.4 million people have voted so far, including 2.3 million in person and 1.1 million by mail.

Where to cast your ballot in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

  • Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

  • North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28
  • Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29
  • H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, it’s too late; the deadline was Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

  • City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road
  • Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

