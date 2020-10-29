AP source: Panthers RB McCaffrey won’t play vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey will not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the decision.

The Panthers were hoping to have McCaffrey back after he missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain, but the team has decided to err on the side of caution with the 2019 All-Pro running back.

The decision gives McCaffrey 10 more days to recover before Carolina’s next game. Mike Davis will get the start for the Panthers at running back.

Davis tallied 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Falcons on Oct. 11.

