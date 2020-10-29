Advertisement

AP source: Panthers RB McCaffrey won’t play vs Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey protects the football as he runs drills during the NFL football team's training camp practice Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey will not play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the decision.

The Panthers were hoping to have McCaffrey back after he missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain, but the team has decided to err on the side of caution with the 2019 All-Pro running back.

The decision gives McCaffrey 10 more days to recover before Carolina’s next game. Mike Davis will get the start for the Panthers at running back.

Davis tallied 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Falcons on Oct. 11.

