What happened when Pence, Biden visited the two-state region

From left: Mike Pence and Joe Biden
From left: Mike Pence and Joe Biden(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARM SPRINGS, Ga. - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden stopped at the Mountain Top Inn and Resort and was greeted by both his supporters as well as throngs of President Trump supporters before giving remarks.

Crowds of people lined the streets in Warm Springs on Tuesday in anticipation of Biden’s visit. The former vice president gave remarks to a small group of guests. He focused his speech on his goal to unite the country amid what he calls a historic, painful crisis.

According to Biden, he’s running to heal the nation, restore faith in democracy, and faith in one another.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga.(WRDW)

“I tell you this from my heart. I believe in an America of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of love, not hate,” he said.

Biden said in addition to tackling the pandemic and systemic racism in the U.S. he hopes to meet the challenges of climate change and provide affordable healthcare, as well as create an economic plan to reward work and not wealth.

"I’m ready to act. We know what to do. And starting on day one of my presidency, we will do it, said Biden.

Emphasizing the significance of the location of Tuesday’s visit, Biden said Warm Springs was a place of healing and therapy for President Franklin Delanor Roosevelt who battled polio while in office.

“This place, Warm Springs, is a reminder that though broken, each of us can be healed. That as a people and a country, we can overcome this devastating virus, that we can heal a suffering world, and yes, we can restore our soul and save our country,” Biden said.

Biden told the crowd in Warm Springs that if Democrats win Georgia, they “win everything.”

MORE | Where to cast your vote in advance

Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, visited Greenville, S.C., for a rally on Tuesday.

At Donaldson Jet Center, it was standing room only as the crowd packed the hangar where Pence and Republican South Caroline Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke.

Pence urged those in the crowd to make sure they cast their ballot in support of Graham and the president. He said if elected for another term, they can help the economy recover after the pandemic.

“Who do you want as the next president? Some career politician … or do you want a proven job creator? Four more years,” Pence said.

WTVM contributed to this report.

