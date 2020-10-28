Savannah River gas spill settlement yields $1.5 million

BELTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fund of $1.5 million was recently established to protect and remediate water resources in Anderson County after a 2014 pipeline spill damaged waterways that feed the Savannah River.

The fund is the result of a settlement in a Clean Water Act lawsuit brought by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of Augusta-based nonprofit Savannah Riverkeeper and South Carolina-based Upstate Forever.

The suit was filed in response to a 2014 spill of least 369,000 gallons of gasoline from a Kinder Morgan pipeline in Belton.

The $1.5 million will be placed in an account at the Foothills Community Foundation and set aside for watershed protection and to raise public awareness and engagement in protecting clean water.

“This litigation and this settlement make clear that when a pipeline breaks and the Savannah watershed is contaminated, the polluter will be held accountable,” Savannah Riverkeeper Executive Director Tonya Bonitatibus said in a statement.

Kinder Morgan estimates it has spent $17 million in required remediation efforts, and remediation at the site will continue under supervision by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and subject to public review.

