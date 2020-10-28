Salvation Army needs volunteers as fundraising kicks off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta will start their iconic “Red Kettles” fundraiser in front of Wal-Mart stores across the CSRA one week earlier this year.

However, there is an urgent need right now for volunteers. With over 30 locations and two or more shifts per day, there is a need for at least 80 more volunteers to be found quickly.

The Salvation Army is following a rigorous sanitation regimen to ensure the safety of all volunteers. Volunteers do not collect, or count donations received. Instead, their job is to ring the iconic red bell and bring holiday cheer to those who pass by.

Volunteers are asked to adopt four- or eight-hour shifts, which can be staffed by single people or small groups. They are given training, assigned a shift and the Salvation Army staff supports them every step of the way.

“This is a blessing that we have received from our generous partners such as Wal-Mart, who are allowing us more time to ring the bell this year,” said Major Douglas McClure, the Augusta Area Commander said in the release. “Our next step is to find the volunteers to ring the bell starting on November 21. Having one more week means needing more people to help; this is an urgent call for volunteers.”

For more information about volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign, contact Joe Herzberg at 706-364-4198 or email at joseph.herzberg@uss.salvationarmy.org or reach Chris Parker at 706-434-3185 or email at chris.parker@uss.salvationarmy.org

For information on how to donate online, visit the Salvation Army online donation website.

