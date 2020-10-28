Advertisement

Salvation Army needs volunteers as fundraising kicks off

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person bell ringers to collect donations.
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person bell ringers to collect donations.(WEAU)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta will start their iconic “Red Kettles” fundraiser in front of Wal-Mart stores across the CSRA one week earlier this year.

However, there is an urgent need right now for volunteers. With over 30 locations and two or more shifts per day, there is a need for at least 80 more volunteers to be found quickly.

RELATED: Share your music to make a difference with Red Kettle Concert

The Salvation Army is following a rigorous sanitation regimen to ensure the safety of all volunteers. Volunteers do not collect, or count donations received. Instead, their job is to ring the iconic red bell and bring holiday cheer to those who pass by.

Volunteers are asked to adopt four- or eight-hour shifts, which can be staffed by single people or small groups. They are given training, assigned a shift and the Salvation Army staff supports them every step of the way.

“This is a blessing that we have received from our generous partners such as Wal-Mart, who are allowing us more time to ring the bell this year,” said Major Douglas McClure, the Augusta Area Commander said in the release. “Our next step is to find the volunteers to ring the bell starting on November 21. Having one more week means needing more people to help; this is an urgent call for volunteers.”

For more information about volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign, contact Joe Herzberg at 706-364-4198 or email at joseph.herzberg@uss.salvationarmy.org or reach Chris Parker at 706-434-3185 or email at chris.parker@uss.salvationarmy.org

For information on how to donate online, visit the Salvation Army online donation website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paine College looks to a new day with TRACS accreditation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Officials at Paine College are describing the impact of the school’s now full accreditation as a “return to a position of prominence.”

News

Missing man from Burke County last seen on Oct. 6

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Timothy Edward Reed went missing from the River Road area in Burke County on October 6.

News

Are you having any troubles at the polls? We want to hear from you.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 General Election draws to a close, we want to know if you had any issues casting a ballot for the election.

News

City of Aiken holding a hiring fair -- virtually, that is

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The pandemic doesn’t mean that you still can’t be seeking a new job. That’s why the City of Aiken is hoping to help you with your job prospects.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kroger bringing 15-minute COVID-19 antibody tests to all its pharmacies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A $25 finger-stick test will let you know within 15 minutes whether you've previously been infected with coronavirus.

News

Despite drop in S.C. infant deaths, statistics concern health officials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina’s infant mortality rate decreased by 4.2 percent from 2018 to 2019, but racial disparities remain a concern, state health officials say.

News

Savannah River gas spill settlement yields $1.5 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fund of $1.5 million was recently established to protect and remediate water resources in Anderson County after a 2014 pipeline spill damaged waterways that feed the Savannah River.

News

ANGC ground crews already at work ahead of Masters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Tell us you’ve likely forgotten the Masters is coming up the week after the election, and we’d probably believe you.

News

As blood bank copes with critical shortage, mobile drive is happening in downtown Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A mobile blood drive is taking place today at the James Brown Arena as the Shepeard Community Blood Center deals with critically low supplies.

News

Bamberg County official posts bond over sex charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Charged with sex crimes, Kerry Trent Kinard posted bond, but he's not allowed to be in Bamberg County. He'll have to stay with family in Richland County.