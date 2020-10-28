Saluda officials searching for 26-year-old man reported missing

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man reported missing.

Tucker Morris was last seen on October 26 by his coworkers at his place of employment in Ward, South Carolina. His family is very concerned for his safety.

Officials say Tucker may be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV with SC tag: QIE397.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 445-2112.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.