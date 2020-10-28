Advertisement

Saluda officials searching for 26-year-old man reported missing

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man reported missing.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man reported missing.(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 26-year-old man reported missing.

Tucker Morris was last seen on October 26 by his coworkers at his place of employment in Ward, South Carolina. His family is very concerned for his safety.

Officials say Tucker may be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV with SC tag: QIE397.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 445-2112.

