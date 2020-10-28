Run game could be key to Georgia’s goal of boosting offense

(AP) - Georgia is looking to boost its offense this week at Kentucky. The fifth-ranked Bulldogs need a fresh start after being shut out in the second half of a 41-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama.

Georgia was off last week and used the time to encourage competition at all positions, including quarterback. Coach Kirby Smart has given no indication he is planning to remove Stetson Bennett as the starter.

The focus may be on establishing a strong running game, led by Zamir White, at Kentucky. Georgia needs a strong game to gain momentum before playing No. 10 Florida next week.

