Ruling leads to new review for S.C. absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina absentee ballot saga continues.

A federal judge has ruled that local election boards can no longer reject ballots due to mismatched signatures.

Before, voters who sent in ballots without matching signatures has their ballots tossed out.

The League of Women Voters says people weren’t even notified or given a chance to fix the mistake.

Now local boards must review and reprocess previously rejected ballots for the upcoming general election.

South Carolina absentee ballots must be received by election night at 7.

