Richmond County online learning survey is due today

Laptop computer keyboard, Photo Date: Undated / PXHERE / MGN
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If your child is enrolled in the Richmond County School System’s online academy, you need to fill out a survey from the district.

You’ll need to submit it by 5 p.m. today.

The district wants to know how you feel about continuing with virtual classes.

Officials say they will use that information to plan schedules and assignments for next semester.

If you do not complete the survey, your student will automatically be registered for face-to-face instruction.

You’ll find the survey at https://www.rcboe.org/.

