PGA Tour goes from West Coast to middle of Atlantic Ocean

(AP) - After three weeks in the western United States, the PGA Tour goes to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for the Bermuda Championship.

The tournament is in its second year. It was again scheduled to be held opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the Bermuda Championship gets full FedEx Cup points and the winner gets into the Masters next April.

The PGA Tour Champions heads to Florida for the TimberTech Championship. The European Tour goes to Cyprus for the first of two new tournaments to plug holes in the schedule.

