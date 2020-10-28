Panthers’ McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood the 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly put on a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
