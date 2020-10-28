Oprah to host S.C. virtual town hall as part of voting initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, Oprah Winfrey will host virtual town hall events in key states across the country in an effort to encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming election.

On Thursday, Oprah will hold a virtual town hall for South Carolina at 8 p.m. During the event, which is part OWN’s OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan voting initiative, Oprah will speak with local voters along with Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine as well as other national thought leaders, representatives from women’s organizations, and voting rights experts.

The event is free and open to the public. However, you must register to attend. To do so, visit this link.

