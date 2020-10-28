Aiken investigators detail arrest of three in 12-year-old’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have all been charged following an investigation into the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Aiken.

Edward “Junior” F. McKenzie Jr. was shot inside his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence for shots being fired at 3:58 a.m. back on Oct. 10.

Investigators have taken out arrest warrants on Hykeem Hampton, 25, and Demetrious Williams, 31. Hampton is in custody and has been charged with murder, assault and battery, discharging a firearm, and weapons possession.

Williams remains on the run.

Two others, Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators have given more details in this case, saying that McKenzie and another child were not the intended targets.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco spoke at a news conference to announce the results of the investigation.

“This case has been challenging and an emotional investigation,” Barranco said. “And I pray it is one that we never have to endure again.”

Barranco said the department will work to bring this case to full prosecution.

Aiken County Councilwoman Gail Diggs also delivered remarks, and said she spoke to McKenzie’s family.

“Every time I think of this young man, I think of how much life he should have had left,” Diggs said. “This was such a senseless murder.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Demetrious Williams, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

