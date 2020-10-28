NASCAR playoffs rained out for 3rd consecutive day at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NASCAR will make a fourth attempt to complete its playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday after persistent mist and cold temperatures continued the long delay.

The race began Sunday and drivers completed 52 laps before mist and drizzle halted the action.

The weather did not relent on Monday or Tuesday as NASCAR spent about two dozen futile hours trying to dry the track.

The Cup Series is scheduled to finalize the championship field next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

It is not clear how NASCAR may have to adjust scheduling based on the postponements in Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.