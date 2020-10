BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Timothy Edward Reed went missing from the River Road area in Burke County on October 6.

Reed is 33-years-old, has green eyes, red hair, is 6 feet tall and weighs 310 lbs.

Any information regarding Reed can be sent to Lt. James Kelly with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

