Massive fire could burn for days at former S.C. furniture plant

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Fire Department is battling a structure fire near South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street that broke out a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The building, the former VB Williams Furniture Plant located at 602 E Fulton St, is engulfed in flames. The building is now known as Howell’s recyclable Materials, a recyclables warehouse.

Sumter firefighters were assisted by crews from Shaw Air Force Base and Columbia. No injuries have been reported and officials do not believe anyone was in the building when the fire started.

Joey Duggan, division chief of the Sumter Fire Department, says that walls have collapsed and propane cylinders have gone off within the building, damaging equipment that was used inside.

He described the fire as being so massive that smoke from it could be seen from satellites.

“It had a very heavy fire load. It is a very, very large fire. It put off a significant amount of smoke. In fact, I thought I heard someone mention- and again I don’t remember who it was that said it - that they saw it through the satellite they could see that the smoke conditions were so heavy,” Duggan said.

Crews battle the former VB Williams Furniture Plant fire in Sumter. (WRDW)

He says that firefighters at the scene are using an exterior attack to combat the flames due to the unsafe nature of the fire from the inside of the building.

The fire is currently contained to an area but not controlled according to officials. They also say that the fire could be burning for a few days before it is completely put out.

Officials say no other buildings in the area have been burned but homes nearby temporarily had interrupted electrical service.

The cause of this massive fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.