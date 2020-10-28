Kroger bringing 15-minute COVID-19 antibody tests to all its pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger will soon have more COVID-19 testing options.

By the end of November, the grocery chain with a heavy presence in the CSRA says you’ll be able to get a rapid antibody test from its pharmacies.

Those tests let you know if you’ve previously been infected with coronavirus.

Customers will be able to get the finger-stick test for $25, with results expected in 15 minutes.

Anyone who thinks they may have been infected with the virus and isn’t currently experiencing symptoms will be eligible for the test.

