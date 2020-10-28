Advertisement

Kansas man charged with capital murder in sons' deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas man will face a capital murder charge in the death of his two sons, whose bodies were found in their Leavenworth home Saturday.

Forty-year-old Donny Ray Jackson Jr. also was charged Tuesday with two alternative counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators allege Jackson killed 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson and then took their younger sisters from the home. He was stopped and arrested Saturday night in Oklahoma and the girls were found safe.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson would not discuss a possible motive, or how the boys were killed.

Jackson remains in Oklahoma awaiting extradition proceedings.

