Here’s how many have cast ballots so far in biggest CSRA counties

Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are only three days left of early voting in the Peach State.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says a total of 49,000 people have voted — 27,000 in person and 22,000 by mail.

With slightly more than 1 week to go, 29% of active voters in Richmond County have already cast ballots, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. This is a significant surge from past years and is part of the record early turnout that Georgia has seen so far ahead of the November elections.

Columbia County election officials are reporting almost 50,000 people have voted.

Across Georgia, nearly 3.2 million ballots have been cast in total, including 2.1 million in person and more than 1 million by mail.

Friday is the last day to go to the polls for in-person early voting.

South Carolina voters have until Monday to vote absentee in person.

Aiken County is reporting nearly 31,000 people have voted.

If you’re voting by mail

With Election Day less than a week away, voting advocates are urging people with absentee ballots to drop them off in person.

This comes after U.S. Postal Service on-time delivery dropped by 10%, according to data the agency gave a House oversight committee.

Officials say delivery has not fully rebounded since federal judges ordered the postmaster general to roll back his new policies.

Where to cast your vote in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

  • Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

  • North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28
  • Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29
  • H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, it’s too late; the deadline was Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

  • City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road
  • Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

