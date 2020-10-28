Advertisement

Harrison, Graham continue to ask for funds in final week of tight Senate race

From left: Jaime Harrison and Lindsey Graham
(WRDW)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the final days of the campaign, both candidates for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina are continuing to ask supporters to donate to their respective campaigns.

In an appearance on Fox News Monday, Sen. Graham said, “Help me, help all of us keep our seats, so we can do this for four more years,” and then mentioned his website.

On the campaign trail Monday, Democrat Jaime Harrison also made a mention of donations. “When Lindsey Graham is flying Vice President Mike Pence here, it says a few things to me. They are trying to outspend me this week, but I know folks aren’t going to allow that to happen. That’s why folks are going to JaimeHarrison.com,” he said.

MORE | What happened when Pence, Biden visited the two-state region

Both campaigns are also continuing to send out emails asking supporters to donate online. However, fundraising has not only become a means for the candidates to keep campaigning and advertising at their current rates. It has also become a talking point.

At a rally Tuesday before introducing Vice President Mike Pence in Greenville, Graham told the crowd, “For all those people watching South Carolina, South Carolina is not for the sale.” Graham went on to say, “We may get outraised, but we’re not going to be outvoted.”

While Graham has frequently mentioned his opponent’s out-of-state fundraising, he has also raised a significant amount of funds from out of state himself.

According to OpenSecrets.org and FEC data, Graham has raised 86% of his funds through the third quarter from out of state. In comparison, Harrison has raised 91.9% of his record-breaking fundraising from out of state.

Both sides are spending their massive fundraising hauls, according to the FEC. Of the almost $67 million raised through the third quarter, Sen. Graham has spent $60 million of the total raised. Jaime Harrison has spent $104 million of the $107.5 million he has brought in so far.

But voters say they are ready for the ads from both candidates to stop dominating their screens.

“They initially made me laugh and then I get a little queasy feeling in my stomach,” said Richland County voter Don Wilkie. “I think people need to be a bit smarter than this.”

Bianca Benton was standing behind Wilkie in line to vote Tuesday and agreed with him.

“I just wish people could be different but respectful...I wish the debates would be more positive and more mature,” she said.

MORE | Ruling leads to new review for S.C. absentee ballots

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

