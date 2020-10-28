Advertisement

Giant crane arrives off Georgia coast to remove shipwreck

The VB-10,000 arrived Tuesday in the St. Simons Sound to begin removing the Golden Ray. (Source: Chip Plyler)
The VB-10,000 arrived Tuesday in the St. Simons Sound to begin removing the Golden Ray. (Source: Chip Plyler)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A towering, floating crane has arrived off the Georgia coast to remove in giant chunks a cargo ship that overturned more than a year ago.

The crane known as the VB 10,000 was straddling the shipwreck of the Golden Ray by Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the multi-agency command overseeing the salvage operation said demolition and removal of the vessel could begin in a few days.

The cargo ship flipped onto its side soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019.

The crane stands 255 feet tall and will straddle the ship, using a large chain to saw the vessel into massive pieces to be hauled away on barges.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Expect quick S.C. election results, no mask face-offs with poll workers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Rob Way
South Carolina voters should know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races, state Election Commission Spokesperson Chris Whitmire said.

News

Harrison, Graham continue to ask for funds in final week of tight Senate race

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
In the final days of the campaign, both candidates for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina are continuing to ask supporters to donate to their respective campaigns.

News

Massive fire could burn for days at former S.C. furniture plant

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A structure fire in Sumter is so massive that smoke from it can be seen from satellites.

News

What happened when Pence, Biden visited the two-state region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Political candidates on both sides of the presidential race were in the two-state region this week.

Latest News

News

Battle over James Brown estate returns to court today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The family of the late music legend James Brown will be in court today as the long battle over his estate could soon wrap up.

News

Ruling leads to new review for S.C. absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has ruled that local election boards can no longer reject ballots due to mismatched signatures.

News

Perdue visits CSRA ahead of debate with Ossoff tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
U.S. Sen. David Perdue made a campaign stop in the Augusta area Tuesday.

News

Here’s how many have cast ballots so far in biggest CSRA counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Voters in the CSRA continue to case their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Here's a look at the latest statistics.

News

Richmond County online learning survey is due today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If your child is enrolled in the Richmond County School System’s online academy, you need to fill out a survey from the district.

News

Oprah to host S.C. virtual town hall as part of voting initiative

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
This week, Oprah Winfrey will host virtual town hall events in key states, including South Carolina.